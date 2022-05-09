St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cuero will hold its annual Parish Spring Festival on May 22 on the parish grounds, 309 E. Church St.
A roast beef dinner with all the trimmings will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dining will be on-site or drive thru for plates to-go. Meal tickets are $12 each.
Also planned for the afternoon are is live music from the Rusty Steins Polka Band from 11 a.m. to noon, beer garden, live auction, silent auction, country store and raffle. The live auction will start at 12:15 p.m.
The festival will benefit St. Michael's Catholic Church and School. For more information contact the pastor, Rev. Jacob Mendoza or the church office at 361-275-3554.
