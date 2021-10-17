A redraw of the state’s congressional map to include a decade of population growth could be headed to last-minute backdoor negotiations after the Texas House made a series of changes to the Senate’s proposed boundaries.
The House approved the congressional map on a 79-56 vote early Sunday, leaving in place district configurations that largely protect incumbents while denying Hispanics control of either of the two additional seats the state earned based on the 4 million new residents it gained, according to 2020 census results. Half of the new residents were Hispanic.
But the House late Saturday tweaked the Senate-approved map so that two Black Democratic members of Congress in the Houston area would not be pitted against each other. The chamber also amended the map to just barely restore the Hispanic-majority electorate of a Central Texas district stretching from Austin to San Antonio that the Senate plan had shrunk.
Early Sunday morning, the Senate rejected those changes and requested what’s known as a conference committee, made up of members of both chambers, to hash out the differences. That deal would require an additional vote by each chamber before this third special session ends Tuesday.
The congressional map bolsters Republican control in Texas by manipulating district boundaries around communities of color. Republicans are submerging diverse suburban areas into sprawling rural districts that would be controlled by white voters. Though people of color drove nearly all of Texas’ population gains in the last decade, the map gives white voters control of both of the two new congressional districts.
Republicans opted to place one of those districts — the 38th Congressional District — in the Houston area, drawing it as safe GOP territory. The other district — the new 37th Congressional District — was drawn in the Austin area to capture liberal voters and help shore up surrounding GOP districts that had increasingly presented Republicans with tougher reelection fights.
“This map is a bad map — it’s a map that does not reflect that the tremendous growth of our state is 95% attributable to Texans of color,” said state Rep. Chris Turner, the Grand Prairie Democrat who chairs the party’s caucus in the House. “It gives the two new districts that Texas received through apportionment to Anglos. That is the fundamental defect of this map.”
Throughout the evening, Democrats warned of “blatant legal defects’’ that undermine the electoral strength of voters of color in choosing their representatives in Washington, D.C. At times offering vague reasoning for their opposition, the House’s Republican majority repeatedly rejected their bids to rework the map and create additional districts in which voters of color could control elections.
A failed proposal to create such a district for Hispanics in western Dallas County grew particularly contentious as state Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond, spoke against the proposal, noting it would reduce the Hispanic population in a neighboring Democratic district.
In response, state Rep. Rafael Anchía, the Dallas Democrat who had offered the proposal, questioned why Republicans would object to the new district while signing off on a configuration that instead draws some of those Hispanics into a massive rural district with almost surgical precision.
Under the plan Republicans approved, the 6th Congressional District — which stretches across seven mostly white rural counties to the south of Dallas — extends a finger northward into Dallas County to capture Hispanic neighborhoods. That engineering simultaneously boosts white voters’ control of the district while stranding Hispanic voters who in the past were concentrated enough to influence election outcomes.
“You really have to try hard to deny Latinos in North Texas the ability to select that candidate of their choice, but that’s what’s baked in this plan,” Anchía said.
The congressional map was largely devised in the Senate where lead author Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, has said she drew the map “race-blind” but ran it by state lawyers to ensure it stood up to legal requirements for the redistricting process.
In first presenting the map to the House, state Rep. Todd Hunter, the Corpus Christi Republican leading the House’s redistricting work, largely stuck to reading off the Senate’s map-drawing “priorities,” including “partisan considerations,” keeping communities of interest together and complying with the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.
But he acknowledged the map, as it came over from the Senate, reduced the number of districts in which Hispanic Texans make up the majority of eligible voters.
In reconfiguring the Austin-area districts, the Senate had brought the share of Hispanic eligible voters in the 35th Congressional District down from 52.6% to 48%. House Republicans voted to give Hispanic voters a marginal majority by bringing them up to 50.5% of eligible voters in the district, which is currently represented by longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett.
