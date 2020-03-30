Texas extending a mandatory self-quarantine to drivers crossing over from neighboring Louisiana, one of the hot spots in the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., began Monday with few clear signs of how the order was being enforced as traffic moved freely across state lines.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s order Sunday ratcheted up attempts to isolate travelers coming from areas of the country where coronavirus cases are rising fastest. Abbott said Texas state troopers would increase patrols near the Louisiana border and require drivers who are stopped to fill out forms indicating where they would isolate.
But how troopers would conduct those patrols was unclear on the first day the order went into effect.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement it would not disclose details about enforcement, adding there would be no checkpoint on the Louisiana border at this time. It did not immediately respond to requests about how many drivers had been stopped Monday.
Two Associated Press journalists observed troopers stationed near the state line along Interstate 10 but not pulling over drivers. Among those who crossed over was Anthony Ainesworth, of New York City, who said he drove to Texas because the virus crisis in the Big Apple was becoming too much for him.
“I came through Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, you know? I came through all those states, and no roadblocks,” Ainesworth said during a stop at the welcome center in Orange.
Similar self-quarantine restrictions in Texas are also in place for airline passengers coming from New Orleans, New York and other places with a rising number of cases.
In Austin, DPS agents check the boarding passes of passengers exiting the terminal and require them to complete a form if they’re coming from an affected area, said Mandy McClendon, spokeswoman for Austin Bergstrom International Airport.
Most people who contract COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems. Hospitals in the most afflicted areas are straining to handle patients and some are short of critical supplies.
The number of people with COVID-19 in Texas has risen to about 2,900, the state health department said Monday. The reported fatalities were at 38, up by four from Sunday, while the number of diagnosed cases rose by almost 400. Harris County and Dallas County both had about 500 confirmed cases Monday, according to the state tally.
Across the state, various jurisdictions continued to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Monday that the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, which has been tapped as a temporary hospital to treat coronavirus patients, could be ready later this week. Jenkins told reporters on a conference call that when they “stand it up” will depend on when the county, which has reported more than 500 cases of the virus, needs it – and said that decisions could be made soon about a specific timeline.
“I wanna be aggressive,” Jenkins said. “We’re gonna spend whatever money is necessary to make sure that people are safe at this time.”
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday that the downtown Dallas site would mark the state’s first temporary hospital. He said the convention center has room for about 250 beds, “with plenty of room to massively expand that number if needed.”
In Harris County, Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to extend a stay-at-home order for the county, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday evening. Hidalgo said she will make a decision Tuesday about how long to extend the order, which is set to expire Friday. It was first issued last week.
In Richmond, two residents of the Richmond State Supported Living Center, which houses people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, local health officials said Monday.
Both residents are in their 60s and have been hospitalized. Fort Bend County public health workers are seeking to identify people who may have been exposed, officials said, noting that the residents are “some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”
”Our staff is working alongside Richmond State Supported Living Center staff to implement additional infection prevention and control measures to protect the residents and staff,” Jacquelyn Minter, Fort Bend County Health and Human Services director, said in a statement.
