For Andy Tomek of Shiner, it all started with trying to find something to do one day.
The 17-year-old started doing photography when he was just 14 years old. He credited his father, Bobby Tomek, who was also a photographer, as his mentor and source of inspiration that ultimately led him to pick up a camera.
“He had his own photography studio in Shiner for a long, long time,” Tomek said. “He just had some equipment and I just picked it up and started trying to figure things out.”
Picking up a camera and playing around with the plethora of lenses for the first time would lead him out to the family yard where he would experiment with nature photography. With a Nikon D3000 with a 70-300mm lens attached, various flowers, bugs and the occasional deer would be the focus on his lens, Tomek said.
“I’ve just always liked nature,” Tomek said. “We have all kinds of stuff out by our house and it’s just very scenic and relaxing.”
Before then, messing around with a simple point-and-shoot camera was the extent of his photography knowledge, and the learning curve that came with transitioning to an advanced setup felt very natural and gradual, Tomek said.
“I slowly moved into the modes that had less automatic settings until I just started shooting in manual only,” Tomek said.
After a few years of trying to learn the ropes and photographing nature, Tomek said he made a big leap in his craft as a photographer.
“In 2019, I started doing sports and that’s where things started to change,” Tomek said. “So instead of just messing around doing it as a hobby, I took it more seriously and I would say the pace quickened.”
Tomek reminisced about his first sporting event that he photographed, which was a Hallettsville baseball game. Eventually, Tomek’s skill would land him his freelancing gig with the Victoria Advocate to photograph a football matchup between Shiner and Weimer in 2019.
Besides football, Tomek said soccer is another sport he is also passionate about shooting. The most exciting part about being on the field is the unpredictability that comes with it, Tomek said.
“Being able to predict these things, that’s always like an adrenaline rush for me when I’m doing football photography,” Tomek said. “Getting that one photo that turns out just right.”
Even though Tomek is focusing more on sport photography, with an arsenal of Nikon gear on hand, he hasn’t forgotten about his first love of nature photography and regularly goes out to photograph Mother Nature.
“To me nature photography is going down to like the Aransas Wildlife Refuge and having a fun relaxing day that doesn’t have any specific schedule,” Tomek said. “With sports, it’s just way faster planned out, getting things as they go and knowing what to do with them right away.”
Photographing sports and nature both comes with its own form of satisfaction, Tomek said. But seeing his sports photos getting printed in the paper is what brings him the most joy.
Between juggling being a photographer and holding down a student worker job, Tomek is also a full-time student at UHV pursuing a degree in history.
“My mom and dad were both very into journalism,” Tomek said. “I grew up with an interest in history because of how I was raised and I just think it goes very well with photography and journalism.”
For Tomek, a good photograph is finding that specific moment in a photograph.
“It’s kind of the climax of what’s happening, whether it’s someone being tackled in a football game, or a bird that has light hitting it just right,” Tomek said.
