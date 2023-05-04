ATLANTA — The accused gunman in the deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting waived his first court appearance Thursday morning at the Fulton County Jail.
Deion Duwane Patterson, 24, faces a murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault in the Wednesday attack that left one woman dead and four others injured at the Northside Hospital medical building on West Peachtree Street.
He did not appear in court after waiving the hearing.
Patterson was arrested after an eight-hour manhunt that sprawled into metro Atlanta and was arrested in Cobb County about 10 miles away from the scene of the mass shooting.
He was booked into the Fulton County Jail about 10 hours after the attack.
Patterson had an appointment Wednesday at the Northside Medical Midtown facility, which primarily houses doctor’s offices, Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. confirmed. While a motive has not been disclosed, witnesses in the Laureate Medical Group’s office on the 11th floor said the man opened fire in a waiting room after he was told he arrived too late to be seen.
Amy St. Pierre, 38, was killed, her husband confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She was an employee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Four other women, ages 71, 56, 39 and 25, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Three of them were seriously injured and listed in critical condition late Wednesday. The fourth was said to be stable. They were identified in court documents as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger.
Patterson was gone by the time police arrived at the medical facility shortly after noon. According to police, investigators believe he ran from the building, carjacked a vehicle near 14th and Williams streets and made his way to Cobb.
The vehicle was later recovered from the area surrounding The Battery, just under a mile from the Waterford Place condominiums on Herodian Way, where police caught up with Patterson at about 7:30 p.m.
A video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows the moment Patterson was taken into custody near the community’s pool.
In the video, the suspect appears to be on his knees and with his hands on the ground as armed officers line up behind him. He eventually lies face down on the grass and officers slowly approach him to put him into handcuffs.
Waterford Place residents said police initially responded to their neighborhood to check out a report of barking dogs. Christy Colwell directed the officers to the area of the neighborhood pool, washhouse and gazebo down the hill, tucked deep into the woods.
“I thought that would be a great place for someone to hide out until dark,” she said. “Ten seconds later, (police) came running back to us, told us to get on the grass, and then all of a sudden there were 30 police cars all heading down there.”
Her neighbor, Alfonso Kiwi, said he saw officers apprehend the suspect before police told him to leave the scene.
“I saw them grab him, and they had him down,” Kiwi said. “All day, I’ve been thinking about this guy, and here he is in our backyard.”
____
(Staff writer Taylor Croft contributed to this article.)
____
©2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.