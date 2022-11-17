STOCKHOLM — The Swedish parliament has passed constitutional amendments that have come under criticism for their potential impact on journalism.
The Riksdag in Stockholm voted by a large majority on Wednesday in favor of a government proposal that, among other things, makes foreign espionage a criminal offense and adds it to the penal code.
The amendments also impose restrictions on the right to acquire information about Sweden’s international cooperation for publication in constitutionally protected media outlets.
The changes will be effective Jan. 1, 2023, the Riksdag parliament announced after the vote.
As of next year, it will also become punishable to provide information that could harm Swedish relations with other states or organizations such as the United Nations or NATO, according to broadcaster SVT.
The government says the purpose is to strengthen Sweden’s security and close legal loopholes. Journalists, on the other hand, fear that the measures could affect the protection of sources and whistleblowers.
Media companies have warned that the proposal would endanger democracy and freedom of expression. Several media professionals protested in front of the Riksdag before the vote.
