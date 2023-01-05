TCU may be preparing for Georgia in the national championship, but that doesn’t mean the Horned Frogs are slacking on the recruiting trail.
TCU landed a commitment from Alabama transfer running back Trey Sanders on Thursday afternoon. Sanders announced he would be heading to Fort Worth on Twitter.
Sanders was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 running back in the Class of 2019 before signing with the Crimson Tide. Sanders dealt with a number of injuries during his time with Alabama and rushed for 528 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons under Nick Saban.
With Emari Demercado and likely Kendre Miller departing from the backfield, Sanders will have an opportunity to compete with Trent Battle and Emani Bailey for carries next season.
Sanders is the third former Crimson Tide player to land at TCU this cycle. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and former five-star tackle Tommy Brockermeyer committed to TCU in December. TCU also added Jack Bech from LSU and Avery Helm from Florida.
With two former five-stars and three more players with starting experience in the SEC, coach Sonny Dykes has made it clear how he wants to bolster the talent of the roster for next season.