Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.