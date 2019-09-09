 District 15-5A, Division 1
  W LPF  PA
 CC Miller 2 0 0 130 9
 CC Veterans Memorial 2 0 0 0 74 37
 Flour Bluff 1 1 0 0 43 30
 CC Moody 1 1 0 0 20 41
 CC Ray 1 1 0 0 44 60
 CC Carroll 0 2 0 0 12 96
 CC King 0 2 0 0 35 101
 Victoria East 0 2 0 0 14 67
 Victoria West 0 2 0 0 31 92

Last week:

San Benito 31, West 3;

Gregory-Portland 29, East 7;

Miller 51, Sinton 9;

Veterans Memorial 28, S.A. Churchill 16;

C.C. Calallen 24, Flour Bluff 10;

Moody 20, Edinburg Economedes 16;

Pharr/San Juan/Alamo 52, King 14;

Ray 34, Laredo LBJ 12;

C.C. Tuloso-Midway 51, Carroll 0

This week:

Veterans Memorial at King (Thurs.);

Moody at West;

East at Miller;

Ray at Carroll;

Flour Bluff, open.

 District 15-5A, Division 2
  W LPF  PA
 Alice 2 0 0 87 36
 Calallen 2 0 0 0 52 30
 Calhoun 2 0 0 0 124 42
 Gregory-Portland 2 0 0 0 74 19
 SA Southside 2 0 0 0 70 7
 Tuloso-Midway 2 0 0 0 97 7
 Somerset 1 1 0 0 33 41
 Floresville 0 2 0 0 42 97

Last week:

Calhoun 63, Stafford 14;

Calallen 24, Flour Bluff 10;

Gregory-Portland 29, Victoria East 7;

Tuloso-Midway 51, C.C. Carroll 0;

Alice 46, Kingsville 13;

Southside 45, S.A. Highlands 7;

Somerset 33, Devine 28;

S.A. Harlan 34, Floresville 21.

This week:
Nuevo Leon at Calhoun;
Calallen at Needville;
Gregory-Portland at Bay City;
Beeville at Tuloso-Midway;
Alice at Rockport-Fulton;
S.A. Memorial at Southside;
S.A. McCollum at Somerset;
Carrizo Springs at Floresville.
