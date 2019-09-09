|W
|L
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CC Miller
|2
|0
|0
|0
|130
|9
|CC Veterans Memorial
|2
|0
|0
|0
|74
|37
|Flour Bluff
|1
|1
|0
|0
|43
|30
|CC Moody
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|41
|CC Ray
|1
|1
|0
|0
|44
|60
|CC Carroll
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|96
|CC King
|0
|2
|0
|0
|35
|101
|Victoria East
|0
|2
|0
|0
|14
|67
|Victoria West
|0
|2
|0
|0
|31
|92
Last week:
San Benito 31, West 3;
Gregory-Portland 29, East 7;
Miller 51, Sinton 9;
Veterans Memorial 28, S.A. Churchill 16;
C.C. Calallen 24, Flour Bluff 10;
Moody 20, Edinburg Economedes 16;
Pharr/San Juan/Alamo 52, King 14;
Ray 34, Laredo LBJ 12;
C.C. Tuloso-Midway 51, Carroll 0
This week:
Veterans Memorial at King (Thurs.);
Moody at West;
East at Miller;
Ray at Carroll;
Flour Bluff, open.
|W
|L
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alice
|2
|0
|0
|0
|87
|36
|Calallen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|52
|30
|Calhoun
|2
|0
|0
|0
|124
|42
|Gregory-Portland
|2
|0
|0
|0
|74
|19
|SA Southside
|2
|0
|0
|0
|70
|7
|Tuloso-Midway
|2
|0
|0
|0
|97
|7
|Somerset
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33
|41
|Floresville
|0
|2
|0
|0
|42
|97
Last week:
Calhoun 63, Stafford 14;
Calallen 24, Flour Bluff 10;
Gregory-Portland 29, Victoria East 7;
Tuloso-Midway 51, C.C. Carroll 0;
Alice 46, Kingsville 13;
Southside 45, S.A. Highlands 7;
Somerset 33, Devine 28;
S.A. Harlan 34, Floresville 21.
