Texans with disabilities fear new restrictions on voting help could mean criminal charges at the polls

Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Rain showers this evening with increasing winds and cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with increasing winds and cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.