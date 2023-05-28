AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday, an extraordinary move that will force him to immediately step aside from his duties and could result in his ultimate removal from office.
The vote for impeachment was overwhelming at 121-23 with two present not voting. Most of the House’s 84 Republican members agreed that Paxton should be impeached for bribery, abuse of office and a host of other alleged misdeeds and criminal acts. Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, cast a vote for impeachment.
Three North Texas members, all Republican, voted against impeachment: Brian Harrison of Midlothian, Nate Schatzline of Fort Worth and Tony Tinderholt of Arlington.
The Senate must now hold a trial to determine whether Paxton should be permanently removed from office. Gov. Greg Abbott could appoint someone to serve as attorney general in his stead. His spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests about the impeachment or a replacement for Paxton.
First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster plans to step into Paxton’s role for now, according to an internal agency memo sent to staff and obtained by The Dallas Morning News.
A few scattered cheers went up from Paxton’s opponents in the House gallery as results became clear. The mood on the floor, somber during the debate, erupted into chatter as the lawmakers reflected on the historic decision they made. Only two elected officials have been impeached and removed in Texas history.
The impeachment — made over the objections of former President Donald Trump and state GOP leaders — marked the first time in Paxton’s 20-year political career that he has been seriously penalized for his repeated allegations of wrongdoing.
Paxton’s agency sent out a statement minutes after the vote saying the House’s decision was “based on the inaccuracies, falsehoods, and misstatements” given to an investigating panel but members chose “the illegal impeachment.” It included links to a report from an outside law firm that the agency said included exonerating information.
“The General Investigating Committee’s politically motivated investigation against Attorney General Paxton is predicated on long-disproven claims grounded in hearsay and gossip,” the statement read.
Paxton a third-term Republican, has sidestepped scandals for years. The 20 articles of impeachment against the attorney general echoed many of his previous legal and personal troubles and also accused him of being generally unfit for office and abusing the public trust.
At their core are allegations raised in 2020 by eight of Paxton’s own top employees, who alleged he repeatedly abused his power to help a campaign donor. The House Committee on General Investigating, which looks into alleged ethical violations by officials, launched a probe into Paxton after his agency asked lawmakers for $3.3 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit with those employees.
After the vote, five Collin County Republicans who voted for impeachment released a statement noting the difficulty of their choice. The statement was signed by Reps. Jeff Leach of Plano, Matt Shaheen of Plano, Justin Holland of Heath, Candy Noble of Lucas and Frederick Frazier of McKinney.
Paxton used to represent the McKinney area in the Legislature.
“This was an incredibly difficult vote as, for most of us, Ken has been a longtime friend,” the statement read. “General Paxton, like all Texans, is entitled to a presumption of innocence. In that regard, it is our hope that the Texas Senate will expeditiously hold a fair, impartial and full trial on the merits.”
Articles of impeachment discussed
In laying out the articles on Saturday afternoon, general investigating committee member Rep. David Spiller said the impeachment vote was not a rebuke of Paxton’s conservative bona fides or his “brilliant legal mind.”
“No one person should be above the law, least not the top law enforcement official of the state of Texas,” said Spiller, a lawyer who represents a swath of rural areas surrounding Denton and Fort Worth.
Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston, another member of the investigating committee, likened Paxton’s years of alleged misconduct to someone who repeatedly hits another person with their shopping cart and calls it all a mistake.
“You all get to judge like that cart coming down the aisle. Are these just individual, isolated incidents of which you can dismiss? Or are they an unexplainable pattern of ongoing criminal conduct?” Johnson asked.
The articles allege Paxton used his power to repeatedly intervene on behalf of Nate Paul, an Austin real estate developer and campaign donors, throughout 2020. He marshaled agency resources to aid Paul’s businesses in a conflict with a charitable foundation in the spring of that year and to issue a rushed legal opinion that Paul’s team used to fight a dozen foreclosures over that summer, they note.
Against protests from his top deputies, Paxton allegedly hired an inexperienced outside attorney — whom Paul’s legal team recommended — to investigate the real estate developer’s complaints. Under the agency’s authority, the outside lawyer falsely represented himself as a special prosecutor in order to obtain 30 subpoenas directed at Paul’s adversaries, including federal authorities investigating him, Spiller and Johnson said.
Paxton received perks in return, the investigators said, including a kitchen remodel from Paul and job for a woman with whom Paxton was allegedly having an extramarital affair. Employment in Austin meant Paxton didn’t have to drive back and forth from San Antonio to see her, Johnson said.
The whistleblowers, all former senior employees, raised these same concerns in a lawsuit filed in 2020. They alleged Paxton retaliated against them for reporting their concerns to law enforcement. Paxton and the whistleblowers agreed to settle with Paxton’s agency earlier this year. But some lawmakers, including the House speaker, said paying the $3.3 million settlement was not an appropriate use of taxpayer money.
The funding request, which will likely be denied, prompted the ethics investigation. Outside investigators the committee hired found there was evidence to support the their allegations — and more — leading to the impeachment vote.
The FBI is also investigating these same issues.
Paxton, 60, served five terms in the Texas House and one in the Senate. He assumed the office of attorney general in 2015. A staunch Christian conservative, Paxton has marked his time in office by playing offense against Democratic presidents. His wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, was known to sing a song she wrote with the memorable chorus, “I’m a pistol packin’ mama and my husband sues Obama” on the campaign trail.
At the agency, he’s expanded its scope to deal more with favored GOP issues like election integrity and human trafficking. Paxton has also been a key ally to former President Trump, unsuccessfully suing to overturn the 2020 election results in several states and appearing at the pro-Trump Jan. 6 rally in Washington.
He’s also been dogged by repeated and various allegations of bribery, fraud and other misdeeds.
The articles of impeachment also touch on three criminal indictments for felony securities fraud pending against Paxton for nearly eight years. They accuse Paxton of obstructing justice by delaying a trial on the charges, “which deprived the electorate of its opportunity to make an informed decision when voting for attorney general.”
Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, underlined the faith he held in the evidence against Paxton and laid out the seriousness of their job and the allegations.
Gasps went up in the room when he revealed that the attorney general had been personally calling lawmakers “threatening them with political consequences in their next election” if they don’t vote against his impeachment.
Paxton’s office did not reply to a request for comment about the alleged calls.
Geren, who spent a decade in the House with Paxton, later brought the calls up again. He called them, “intimidation tactics for a man that does not deserve to be in office.”
Impeach opponents cite process
Those lawmakers who spoke against Paxton’s impeachment largely stayed away from the specifics of Paxton’s misconduct. Instead, they criticized the speed of the process, the strength of the evidence and the backgrounds of the investigators hired to carry out the probe.
They also criticized the fact that Paxton was not asked to speak to investigators.
“This process is indefensible,” said Rep. John Smithee, a Republican who’s represented the Amarillo area for nearly 40 years in the House.
“It’s what I call the hang ‘em now and judge them later policy,” he added. “I don’t want it to look like a Saturday mob out for an afternoon lynching.”
After Smithee’s speech, applause erupted from spectators in the gallery.
Tinderholt, who seemed to lead Paxton’s defense, called it “a sad day.”
“We often talk in this building about transparency in everything that we do because our voters deserve that. I feel like there wasn’t a lot of transparency for the entire two months of this,” said Tinderholt, a staunch conservative who unsuccessfully challenged Phelan this session.
Supporters pushed back against the questions over promise, noting the House acts like a grand jury and only needs to find they believe there is evidence to undergird the allegations. The Senate, like a judge and jury, would decide whether to convict.
While politics were largely bereft from the conversation, the proceedings further exposed a rift among Republican ranks.
Trump and Matt Rinaldi, a former lawmaker and chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, accused Phelan and other leadership of targeting Paxton for political purposes.
Paxton himself has called the impeachment illegal and without precedent. He has blamed “Republicans in name only” in the House for seeking to stymie his conservative agenda. But, as he closed on impeachment proceedings, the chairman of the investigating committee said Paxton has not denied that he did the things he’s accused of — just their illegality.
“He has yet to raise concerns about the evidence against him,” Andrew Murr, R-Junction, said.
Outside the House chamber, dozens of tourists enjoying the long Memorial Day weekend passed through the Capitol halls. Unawares to the weighty matters being discussed within, they passed a painting hanging in the building’s cavernous rotunda of James E. “Pa” Ferguson, who served as governor until 1917 — when he was impeached and removed from office.
Paxton urged supporters to show up at the Capitol in protest.
But there was no sign of the attorney general or his staff in the chamber. He was instead active on social media during proceedings, retweeting messages of support from fellow Republicans including Trump and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and sending out emails via his campaign account.
Trump, a close ally of Paxton’s, came out against the impeachment in the minutes before the proceedings began. He promised to fight anyone who lets the proceeding happen.
Hundreds of people on both sides of the issue crowded into the gallery to watch the once-in-a century proceedings. Kathie Glass, from Houston, came to the Capitol wearing a lime green shirt and a white Ken Paxton sticker.
“This is a coup. There’s not one shred of evidence,” she said. “This is the deep state. They’re trying to take out Trump on the federal level and everyone on the state level.”
Heather Bailey, a 66-year-old from Austin showed up to support lawmakers who will vote to impeach.
“He’s a crook,” Bailey said of Paxton. “You have the top lawyer who’s been under indictment for eight years.”