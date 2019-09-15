ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is offering visitors opportunities to learn about a wide range of outdoor skills and participate in family fun events during its annual Outdoor Expo and Bluegill Family Fishing Tournament Saturday, Sept. 21. The expo will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Highlighting the event is the Bluegill Family Fishing Tournament, held on the TFFC’s free fishing ponds from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Visitors may sign up for the tournament in Anglers Pavilion when they arrive and registration is free. As a casual family event, teams should consist of one adult and one child. One adult may be on multiple teams. The awarding of prizes will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the Anglers Pavilion.
This event will highlight local organizations with opportunities to experience nature as a family beyond the event. Among the many exhibits and activities are live animal displays and marine life in touch tanks presented by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Coastal Fisheries staff, and an electrofishing boat presented by Inland Fisheries Tyler North Management staff. Other exhibits include monarch butterfly watch and hands-on displays featuring beach bio-facts.
Visitors can view fish up close in their natural habitats in aquaria and watch a diver hand-feed fish in the TFFC’s 26,000-gallon dive tank aquarium during shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of TFFC.
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is located at 5550 Farm-to-market Rd. 2495, about four miles east of Athens. All expo events are included with paid admission, which is $5.50 for adults, $4.50 for seniors and $3.50 for children ages 4 through 12 (free admission under age 4). For more information call 903-676-2277 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/tffc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.