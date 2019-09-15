ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations for individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to freshwater fishing in Texas for next year’s hall of fame through Nov. 1, 2019.
“The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is made up of a growing list of 35 individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact on freshwater fishing in the state,” said Dan Kessler, TFF Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “Whether it’s an outdoor writer, pro-angler, fishing club or leader of industry, we look forward to continuing to honor and recognize everyone that helps make Texas fishing the best it can be.”
The nominees will be evaluated by the members of the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee made up of anglers, industry professionals and organizations in Texas freshwater fishing. Inductees will be chosen based on the following criteria: ethics, leadership and commitment, unselfish contributions to the sport, scope of impact on freshwater fishing and fishing/fisheries management expertise and impact.
The winners will be announced in spring 2020 and will be presented with their awards in a special ceremony during Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefitting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest is without a doubt one of the most exciting bass fishing events in Texas,” Kessler said. “We are excited to review all of this year’s nominations and welcome the winners on stage surrounded by Texas fishing fans and professionals next year.”
The most recent inductees to the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame include Alan Haynes in 2019 and Shannon Tompkins and the Lake Fork Sportsman’s Association in 2018.
The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is housed at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. Its mission is to “recognize and honor those who have made a lasting contribution to freshwater fishing in Texas, and to foster a sense of appreciation, awareness and participation in the sport of fishing.”
Nomination forms and instructions are available online or by calling (903) 676-2277.
A video highlighting the 2019 TFF Hall of Fame winner can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s YouTube Channel under the title: Alan Haynes: Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame 2019.
