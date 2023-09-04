Texas residents decided to take a trip to the Texas Zoo on Labor Day.
The zoo held a special this weekend to visitors cutting their ticket prices by 50% if they brought a canned good to donate to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
"The tickets we're half priced if you brought a can, so we were looking for something to do and we decided we might as well stop by, " said Danny Merriman, a Victoria oil field worker.
The zoo welcomed visitors from as far as Corpus Christi on Monday. The out-of-town visitors said they were having a good time exploring the city itself.
"We're just looking around Victoria and relaxing," Mason Berry, 12, said while with his mom and brother Miles from Corpus Christi. " It's very nice, it's beautiful."
The zoo has more than 150 animals in its sanctuary for people to visit. From bears to jaguars, this zoo has many different species of all types of animals that are native to the state.
Some visitors came just to see specific animals that they haven't had a chance to see before.
"We had a day off so we're with our sons," Corpus Christi minister Haitio He said as he stood by the jaguar exhibit with his family. "Joshua's been reading books on the jaguars and he wanted to come see it. We've been here before but we wanted to come again."
Some zoo goers we're not aware of the discounts, but just wanted to find something to do to get out of the house.
"We kind of needed something for the kids to do today," Victoria insurance agent Holly Patterson said while her kids looked at the snakes in their habitat. "We're having a great time and there's a lot of animals out."
In addition to viewing the animals, visitors can feed certain animals such as the peacocks, alligators and more.
Kids with their families were able to pet animals during the zookeeper's presentations as well. Many expressed their enjoyment during the segments.
"My favorite part is when we saw the snakes and we pet them," said Daniel Patterson,7.
The coyote and wolves exhibits were a popular stopping ground for many visitors as the animals were howling at each other.
"The wolf and the coyote were my favorite animals today," Tirso Alvarez, a Victoria self-employed handyman, said jokingly. "They were getting very aggressive at each other over there."
While most visitors are off from work Monday, some even decided to stop by before work.
"I have to get back to work," local Realtor Rachel Rae said while she accompanied by her 8-year-old son Athan. "I'm currently working on a design for home and he's looking for me to be done with that so he can play his video game."