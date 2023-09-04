Texas residents decided to take a trip to the Texas Zoo on Labor Day weekend.
The zoo held a special this weekend to visitors cutting their ticket prices by 50% if they brought a canned good to donate to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
"The tickets we're half priced if you brought a can, so we were looking for something to do and mine as well stop by, " Victoria Oil Field Worker Danny Merriman said.
The Zoo welcomed visitors as far as Corpus Christi on Monday. Out of town visitors were having a good time and exploring the city of Victoria itself.
"We're just looking around Victoria and relaxing," 12-year-old Mason Berry said while with his mom and brother Miles from Corpus Christi. " It's very nice, it's beautiful."
The zoo has over 150 plus animals in its sanctuary for people to go see. From Bears to Jaguars, this zoo has many different species of all types of animals that are native to the State.
Residents from across south Texas came just to see specific animals that they haven't had a chance to see before.
"We had a day off so we're with our sons," Corpus Christi Minister Haitio He said by the Jaguar Exhibit with his family. "Joshua's been reading books on the Jaguars and he wanted to come see it. We've been here before but we wanted to come again."
Some zoo goers we're not aware of the discounts, but just wanted to find something to do to get out of the house.
"We kind of needed something for the kids to do today," Victoria insurance agent Holly Patterson said while her kids looked at the snakes in their habitat. "We're having a great time and there's a lot of animals out."
During their time at the zoo, visitors can walk around and feed certain animals such as the peacocks, alligators and more.
Kids with their families were able to pet animals during the zookeeper's presentations as well. Many expressed their enjoyment during the segments.
"My favorite part is when we saw the snakes and we pet them," said seven-year-old Daniel Patterson.
The coyote and wolves exhibits were a popular stopping ground for many visitors as the animals were howling at each other.
"The wolf and the coyote were my favorite animals today," Victoria self-employed handyman Tirso Alvarez said jokingly. " They were getting very aggressive at each other over there."
While most visitors are off today, some even decided to stop be before work.
"I have to get back to work," local realtor Rachel Rae said while accompanied by her eight-year-old son Athan. " I'm currently working on a design for home right now and he's looking for me to be done with that so he can play his video game."
Visitors seemed to enjoy their time the the Zoo and kept their fun times rolling as their days went along.