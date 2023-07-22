For a record 12th time, the Texas State Open will be held in the Rose City.
The 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open is scheduled for Tuesday through Friday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club (4511 Briarwood Road).
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be competing again this year.
The championship will consist of 156 total players. There will be 72-holes of individual stroke play competition played over four consecutive days, with a cut to the low 55 scores and ties after 36-holes.
The projected purse is $200,000 with the overall Champion taking home a first-place prize of $40,000.
The first round is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
Defending champion Luke Long, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, is back to go for a second straight title. It was only his fifth professional tournament when he won in 2022.
Long fought back a challenge from Lufkin native Sam Fidone to win the 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open last year in Tyler.
With his putter on fire all week, Long did not three-putt until the 72nd hole and by that time he had a cushion. He bogeyed No. 18 on Friday, but was clear of the field.
Long had a four-round total of 15-under 265 (67-66-62-70) and took home the $40,000 first-place prize. He finished one stroke in front of Fidone, the former Lufkin High School golfer, and Joel Thelen of Hudson Oaks (68-66-63-69). Fidone and Thelen earned $17,500.
Fidone birdied his last five holes, including No. 18, to tie Long who was a few groups back.
Long immediately got back in front with a birdie on No. 14 and held off Fidone, now of Irving, and Thelen (68-66-63-69).
Long joined some previous winners of the TSO such as Lee Trevino, Ben Crenshaw, Jeff Maggert and Homero Blancas.
McKinney native and former Ewing Automotive NTPGA Junior Tour member Cody Winkler, who just completed his junior year at the University of North Texas, captured the Low-Amateur Division in 2022 and is returning this year. The McKinney Boyd High School graduate carded rounds of 69-70-68-70 for a 3-under 277 to finish the Championship two shots ahead of SMU golfer Holden Wisener of Dallas. Wisener is back as well.
Local entries scheduled to compete this year include Quitman's Jeremy Bates, Tyler's Sean Crisp, Bullard's Blake Elliott, Lufkin's Sam Fidone, Tyler's Chapman Herwood, Sulphur Springs amateur Carter Lewis and Alex Motes, and Paris' Tanner Napier.
There will be no spectator carts available for the event. Please note The Cascades has several holes that are located near the clubhouse, (holes 1, 3, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14 and 18) which are easily accessible by foot.
Fans are invited to attend with parking near Mewbourne Field on the All Saints Episcopal School campus. Shuttles are scheduled for fans.
The Pro-Am is scheduled for Monday with tee times from 7:30-9:20 a.m.
The first round of the tournament is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Golfers slated to compete are from Texas, California, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arizona, Mississippi, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas and Nebraska.
The tournament is conducted by the Northern Texas PGA and is presented by Joyce Crane. The charitable partner is Northern Texas Section Foundation.