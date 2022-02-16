Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.