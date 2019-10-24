Texas voters could give cancer research organization $3 billion in November

Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to a steadier rain and gusty winds overnight. Low 51F. E winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to a steadier rain and gusty winds overnight. Low 51F. E winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.