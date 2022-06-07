On Tuesday morning at about 11:30 a.m., Benito Pardita, 28, walked into the First National Bank of Victoria, 4304 N. Main St., wearing a ski mask and carrying a duffel bag and a backpack. He made "suspicion remarks" but was offered a bottle of water, which he accepted and then fled the bank.
A teller activated a panic button and police responded with a K-9 unit that tracked and apprehended Pardita.
Here is what we know and don't know about what happened.
- Police were called to the First National Bank Tuesday at about 11:30 after Pardita entered the, wearing a ski mask and acting and speaking in a "suspicious" manner.
- Pardita never demanded money and fled the scene after bank employees offered him a bottle of water.
- A Victoria Police Department K-9 unit tracked Pardita to the vicinity of 4000 N. Vine St, where they identified and arrested him.
- Pardita was charged with evading arrest and detention.
- Pardita was not charged with bank robbery.
- The investigation is open.
