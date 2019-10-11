The Bomb Diggity is hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 13 at the restaurant, 208 Railroad, in Inez. All guests will have the option to choose to play a character in the mystery or a detective and help solve the crime. Costumes, props and dinner will be provided. Tickets are $55 and may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/y65wv6qr
