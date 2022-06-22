The current housing market is like a Hot Pocket fresh out of an old microwave, burning lava hot in some places and frozen stiff in others.
Victoria seems to be just outside the flaming center—not hot but not frozen either—according to broker Veronica McCants, co-owner of ReMax Land and Homes, 5215 N. Navarro St.
McCants shared the hot pocket analogy, which she picked up from the Sacramento Appraisal Blog, to describe the housing market in Victoria as the interest rates on home loans rose slightly in the past two months.
According to Freddie Mac the interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose from 4.98 percent in April 2022 to 5.23 percent in May 2022. McCants said that June's rate remained to be determined but will probably also rise slightly.
The average cost of real-estate sold in Victoria also rose from $274,882 in April 2022 to $283,874 in May, according to data from the Victoria Area Association of Realtors.
"The higher interest rate has affected the Victoria market slightly," McCants said. "We've had people that had the intention to buy a $300,000 house and now they are having to lower their expectations a bit."
ReMax realtor Ernest Guajardo Jr. explained that an increase in an interest rate of just one percentage point will raise a monthly mortgage payment by about $200, and that rate stays the same for the life of the mortgage, usually 30 years.
"People right now are on the sidelines," McCants said. "They may want to buy a house, but they're afraid because the interest rates have gone up and price houses have also gone up. Then, you have the higher costs of food and gas and other things people have to figure into their family budgets."
Guajardo and McCants added that 383 homes are on the market in Victoria as of Wednesday.
"Normally we have about 500 homes for sale," Guajardo said. "People are more reluctant to leave their homes now. They're sitting it out a little bit."
Guajardo pointed out that both sellers and buyers are reluctant.
"We're not as busy as we would normally be," Guajardo said. "Because of the current state of the economy, people are hesitant. They don't know what the future holds."
We are not in a lending situation that will lead to another housing bubble like 2007-2008 that caused the damaging recession, McCants pointed out.
"That happened because of a high unemployment rate at that time and a lot of foreclosures," McCants said. "People bought houses with 100 percent financing. They put no money down."
Guajardo added that the current interest rate only sounds frightening when compared with very recent lower rates,
"When I started in this business forty years ago, the interest rate was 18 percent," Guajardo said.
In May, 1982, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixe-rate mortgage was 16.68 percent; however, the average home back then cost about $70,000, far below the current cost, according to Go Banking Rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.