For our latest photo contest, we asked readers to share images of their very jolly holiday decorations.
Our first place winner is Chris Hamelwright with a photo of his 1-year-old daughter admiring their Christmas tree after learning to climb on the couch. He wins two movie tickets to Cinemark 12.
For our next photo contest, we want readers to share images of their babies; show us your tiny babies, your grown babies, your fur babies — we want to see them all.
To enter the contest, submit your photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Jan. 29 for a chance to win a prize.
Please be sure to include your name and contact information and tell us a little bit about the photo.
