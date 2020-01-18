Fabian Jimenez, 11, walked into Joe’s Pizza and Pasta for the South Texas Black Belt Association meeting Saturday, and several Black Belt masters filled the waiting area. These masters are four times his age and some are world-renowned grand masters who spent 40 years perfecting their karate.
While he has not practiced as long, Jimenez is a second degree black belt. He started practicing when he was 5 years old under the guidance of Grand Master Ralph Jaschke. The two were connected by Jimenez’s mother Mariana, who was a student of Jaschke when she was in high school.
Jaschke was a well-known in South Texas for his contribution to martial arts and formed the American Karate Institute in Victoria. He taught over 20,000 students, and according to STKBBA member Mick Moore, he hosted at least one tournament every three months for 30 years, more than anyone else in the group's history.
“He was a 10th-degree black belt, and one of the top masters in America,” Moore said. “And he was right here in Victoria.”
Jaschke passed away in Houston last October after battling prostate cancer for more than two years. Mariana says it affected her and Fabian deeply when he passed.
“We took it pretty hard, “ Mariana Jimenez said. “I had known him for a long time, and it was a shock.”
Fabian currently is practicing for his third-degree black belt and says one of his favorite parts of karate is sparring with others.
“I like sparring because I’m good at it, and I can teach others to spar as well,” Fabian said.
Fabian and his mother attended their first STKBBA on Saturday. The group meets quarterly throughout the year and ends with a holiday party to celebrate accomplishments. They recently created a Hall of Fame for South Texas martial arts masters and inducted four people, one of them being a posthumous induction for Jaschke.
STKBBA rotates the meeting place to help accommodate members who live closer to the Valley. The group will hold its next meeting in Laredo in April.
