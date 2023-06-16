They walked the walk

Victoria Garcia, 6, graduated from kindergarten at Rowland Elementary. Victoria is a dancer and enjoys getting her pictures taken and loves to impress. Away from school she does tumbling at Full Force and wants to be a cheerleader as she gets older.
Logan Hartman graduated from the fifth grade at Dudley Elementary. Not only did he receive his fifth-grade completion certificate, Logan was also recognized for having perfect attendance throughout his time at Dudley Elementary school, kindergarten through fifth grade. Logan is pictured with fifth grade teacher Manuel Ferreira, and his principal, Michelle Sturm.
Caps were thrown. Tears were shed and stages were walked. Students are well into the summer now. For our latest reader-contributed photo contest we wanted to see photos of your loved ones from graduation. The winner of this photo contest is Rosanna Rodriguez, who submitted a photo of young Victoria Garcia. Victoria is known for her love to impress, tumbling and ambition of being a cheerleader just graduated from kindergarten. Rodriguez will receive a $25 gift certificate to Bloom and Flour in downtown Victoria.