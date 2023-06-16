 Skip to main content
Education

They walked the walk

Victoria

Victoria Garcia, 6, graduated from kindergarten at Rowland Elementary. Victoria is a dancer and enjoys getting her pictures taken and loves to impress. Away from school she does tumbling at Full Force and wants to be a cheerleader as she gets older. 

Caps were thrown. Tears were shed and stages were walked. Students are well into the summer now. For our latest reader-contributed photo contest we wanted to see photos of your loved ones from graduation. The winner of this photo contest is Rosanna Rodriguez, who submitted a photo of young Victoria Garcia. Victoria is known for her love to impress, tumbling and ambition of being a cheerleader just graduated from kindergarten. Rodriguez will receive a $25 gift certificate to Bloom and Flour in downtown Victoria. 

Jason and Beatrice

My handsome man, Jason Martinez, graduated Saturday night from West High School and I am so proud of him! I love you baby!
Brayden Garza

Brayden Garza at his kindergarten graduation at Rowland Elementary. We are very proud of you. Love, daddy, grandpa, grandma and Virginia. 
Heading to junior high

Logan Hartman graduated from the fifth grade at Dudley Elementary.  Not only did he receive his fifth-grade completion certificate, Logan was also recognized for having perfect attendance throughout his time at Dudley Elementary school, kindergarten through fifth grade. Logan is pictured with fifth grade teacher Manuel Ferreira, and his principal, Michelle Sturm.
Ella Franco

Ella Franco’s graduation picture.

