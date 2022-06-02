Kennel Assistant Jordyn Welch, Victoria, can't get enough of loving on Mikey, a hound dog available for adoption at the Dorothy O'Connor Pet Adoption Center, 135 Progress Drive, the "longest serving animal shelter in Victoria County."
"He's just such a lovable dog. We all love Mikey. He's the best," she cooed at Mikey while cradling his face in her hands. She added "We love them all. They're our babies until they're your babies."
Mikey is just a couple months over a year old and loves to socialize with everyone. Life has been hard on Mikey. He and his sister were sent to Dorothy O'Connor from the Gonzales animal shelter in September 2021.
Mikey's sister was soon adopted, but Mikey was not as lucky. He sustained an injury to his hip which required surgery and has been recovering, doing physical therapy with Welch and Kennel Manager Angelina Gaud.
He's nearly fully recovered and ambling along at a happy pace, looking for treats and for his favorite thing of all, plush toys, Welch said.
"I've never seen a mean bone in that dog's body," Gaud said. "He has a lot of love to give and we need to find him his forever home."
Sharon Rosales in the Center's cat expert, according to Gaud. Rosales has a favorite she wants people to know about. His name is Eggs and he loves to give kisses.
Eggs is an older cat and is often looked over for the kittens, Rosales said, but, she added, he's a loving cat with a big personality.
As she talked about Eggs, he busied himself bestowing her with "kitty kisses," affectionately licking her fingers and playfully nipping at them. Rosales said that some people don't understand cat behavior and think that Eggs is being aggressive.
She said that they are mistaking affection for aggression, and Eggs would never hurt anyone. He needs someone who is open to his love, she added.
She added that he's a good hunter and would make a good indoor-outdoor cat and would likely control any pest populations.
The Pet Adoption Center frequently brings their animals out into the community for events, such as a Thursday morning presentation on pet care at Tiny Sprouts Academy, 2903 North Azalea.
The presentation was part of the Center's "Partners in Pet Education Program." They also have an event called "Furry Friends for Finals," taking some of their animals to Victoria College to help students relax while studying for final exams.
They run a summer day camp called "Camp K9." The camp is held each summer in June and July and teaches students basic dog training, grooming and pet care. Campers get to work with and socialize the shelter's dogs.
All year round, the Center accepts volunteers to walk the dogs, socialize with cats, help with housekeeping duties at the Center. Every task helps enhance the animals well-being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.