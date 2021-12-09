Girls
Goliad Tournament
Schulenburg 42, Shiner St. Paul 27
Points: (S) Megan Ohnheiser 5, Jessalyn Gipson 10, Jordan Sommer 2, Kieryn Adams 3, Hailey Goode 2, Airyanna Rodriguez 20.
Halftime: Schulenburg 17-16.
Schulenburg 55, Roma 37
Points: (S) Ohnheiser 4, Gipson 18, Tamara Otto 2, Adams 3, Rilee Sanchez 2, Goode 9, Rodriguez 17.
Halftime: Schulenburg 30-20.
Moulton Tournament
Sacred Heart 49, Lexington 23
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 8, Aleigh Kraatz 6, Lani Pilat 2, Ava Lackey 10, Jules Janak 6, Bailey Haas 15, Heather Wilson 2.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 29-9. 3-Pointers: Haas.
Moulton 48, Sacred Heart 25
Points: (SH) Bludau 2, Kraatz 5, Lackey 8, Janak 8, Haas 2.
Halftime: Moulton 30-12. 3-Pointers: Kraatz.
