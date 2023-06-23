Cowabunga! Let’s go surfing — at least let’s go to the beach.
Now that summer is here, it is time to catch some rays and enjoy the sand and surf.
For our newest reader-submitted photo contest we want to see your photos of the beach. The photos can be of you and your family and friends enjoying the water and sand or it can be scenic photos you have taken while vising a local beach or while on a trip.
Submit your photos by 5 p.m. June 30 for a chance to win a gift certificate to a Charlene’s Gifts n downtown Victoria. Submit the photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto. Tell us a little about the photo as well.