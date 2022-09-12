Both sides of a lawsuit regarding the expansion of the Matagorda Ship Channel agreed to reschedule legal proceedings, meaning the project will be delayed until late next year.
Under the new agreement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—the organization planning the logistics of the project—will not be able to request bids for the task of widening and deepening the channel until Dec. 18, 2023.
In May a coalition of environmental advocacy groups, including the San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper and the Environmental Integrity Project, sued the Army Corps in federal district court. The plaintiffs claimed the Corps should be required to rewrite its environmental impact report for the project after a study from researchers at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi concluded the Corps had underestimated the amount of oyster reefs and seagrass beds that would be destroyed by dredging.
The U.S. Department of Justice is defending the Corps in this matter.
Erin Gaines, an attorney representing the environmental groups, said the next step in the legal process is for the defendants to provide an administrative record, which is the collection of materials they plan to use when supporting their arguments. The DOJ has until Dec. 20 to submit the record.