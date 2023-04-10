When it comes to this year’s Kentucky Derby, there is no question which trainer is currently holding the strongest hand.
Welcome back Todd Pletcher, the Hall of Fame Thoroughbred horse trainer who hasn’t had his usual impact on the first Saturday in May since Always Dreaming gave him his second Derby victory, following up on Super Saver’s 2010 triumph.
This year, the 55-year-old Pletcher has all but dominated the Derby prep picture with a trio of top-shelf contenders in Florida Derby winner Forte, Louisiana Derby winner Kingsbarns and Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice.
“We’re blessed,” Pletcher said Saturday after Tapit Trice beat Verifying by a neck on a cool, crisp day at Keeneland. “We’ve had a good spring. Now we’ve got to hope to have another good four weeks.”
It was the fourth straight victory for Mandy Pope’s $1.3 million purchase at the 2021 Keeneland September Yearling Sale. Owned by Pope’s Whisper Hill Farm in a partnership with Antony Beck’s Gainesway Stable, Tapit Trice was coming off a two-length win in the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby last month.
Meanwhile, Saturday’s other two major Kentucky Derby prep races produced one unexpected result and two thrilling finishes on separate coasts.
In California, 4-5 favorite Practical Move held off Japan’s Mandarin Hero to win the Santa Anita Derby for trainer Tim Yakteen, who has conditioned the son of multiple Grade 1 winner Practical Joke throughout his racing career.
In New York, 59-1 shot Lord Miles pulled off an upset win in the Wood Memorial, edging 8-5 favorite Hit Show for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. and jockey Paco Lopez. The son of 2007 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Curlin had finished sixth in the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes and fifth in the Tampa Bay Derby before his Wood shocker.
Pletcher’s return to Derby prep prominence is certainly no shock. He has trained 62 horses that have run in the nation’s most famous race. In addition to his two winners, six more have hit the board, though none since Audible finished third in 2018.
Ah, but last year Forte won both the Breeders’ Futurity and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland to earn the Eclipse Award for champion 2-year-old. The son of 2013 Fountain of Youth runner-up Violence followed that up with wins in both the Fountain of Youth and Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park for owners Mike Repole and Vinnie Viola of St. Elias Racing.
Owned by Spendthrift Farm, Kingsbarns was unraced at 2 years old before going 3-for-3 this year. The son of Uncle Mo broke his maiden at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 14 before winning an allowance optional claiming race at Tampa Bay on Feb. 12. From there, Pletcher shipped the 3-year-old to New Orleans where he wired the field in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby at the Fair Grounds on March 25.
A son of Gainesway Farm’s leading sire Tapit, Tapit Trice had to earn his Blue Grass win. Jockey Luis Saez made a nice move around the turn to put his colt in position and Tapit Trice did the rest to edge the improving Verifying in the stretch.
“He fought with a nice horse and kept going to the wire,” Pletcher said. “That’s what we were hoping to see.”
There will be other worthy horses on the first Saturday in May. Brad Cox trains Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire, whose 154 qualifying points are second to Forte’s 190 on the Derby leaderboard.
Based on his strong Saturday showing, Verifying looks to be a factor, as well.
“He ran the race I expected him to run, only I expected him to win,” a smiling Cox said.
Then there is the influx of Japanese horses. UAE Derby winner Derma Sotogake and Japanese champion Continuar are both expected to be in the starting gate on May 6. And by earning 40 Derby qualifying points Saturday, Santa Anita Derby runner-up Mandarin Hero could earn a spot, as well. He had won four of his five races in Japan before coming to the U.S.
In fact, this year’s Japanese entries appear more capable of making noise than in previous runs for the roses.
At this point, however, Pletcher appears the man to beat.
Kentucky Derby leaderboard
Listed with points earned and trainer:
1. Forte, 190 (Todd Pletcher).
2. Practical Move, 160 (Tim Yakteen).
3. Angel of Empire, 154 (Brad Cox).
4. Tapit Trice, 150 (Todd Pletcher).
5. Two Phil’s, 123 (Larry Rivelli).
6. Lord Miles 105, (Saffie Joseph Jr.).
7. Derma Sotogake, 100 (Hidetaka Otonashi).
8. Kingsbarns, 100 (Todd Pletcher).
9. Raise Cain, 64 (Ben Colebrook).
10. Rocket Can, 60 (Bill Mott).
11. Hit Show, 60 (Brad Cox).
12. Confidence Game, 57 (Keith Desormeaux).
13. Verifying, 54 (Brad Cox).
14. Sun Thunder, 54 (Kenny McPeek).
15. Wild On Ice, 50 (Joel Marr).
16. Mage, 50 (Gustavo Delgado).
17. Blazing Sevens, 46 (Chad Brown).
18. Reincarnate, 45 (Tim Yakteen).
19. Jace’s Road, 45 (Brad Cox).
20. Continuar, Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby invite (Yoshito Yahagi).
21. Skinner, 45 (John Shirreffs).
22. Cyclone Mischief, 45 (Dale Romans).
23. Major Dude, 40 (Todd Pletcher).
24. Mandarin Hero, 40 (Terunobu Fujita).
25. King Russell, 40 (Ron Moquett).
Notes: UAE Derby third-place finisher Continuar has been extended an invitation to compete in the Kentucky Derby for accruing 40 points in the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby series. It appears unlikely that Brave Emperor will accept the European Road to the Kentucky Derby invitation.