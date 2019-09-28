For a full recap of Saturday’s Top 25 games, visit Victoriaadvocate.com/eedition

No. 6 Oklahoma 55, Texas Tech 16

No. 23 Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 27

No. 8 Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 15

No. 14 Iowa 48, Middle Tennessee 3

TCU 51, Kansas 14

No. 20 Michigan 52, Rutgers 0

No. 1 Clemson 21, North Carolina 20

No. 17 Washington 28, No. 21 Southern California 14

Baylor 23, Iowa State 21

No. 10 Notre Dame 35, No. 18 Virginia 20

No. 2 Alabama 59, Ole Miss 31

No. 25 Michigan State 34, Indiana 31

