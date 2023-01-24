Severe weather greeted the Crossroads as an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.
Tornadoes, rain showers and strong winds were weather risks throughout the day. Multiple tornado warnings were issued in Victoria County Tuesday afternoon.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi said a couple of ingredients—warm and moist air, high wind shear and rotating updrafts—were influencing potential tornadic events.
"It is a highly-sheared environment," Liz Somerville, the meteorologist, said Tuesday.
A cold front entered Victoria overnight, as temperatures dropped below 45 degrees early Wednesday morning.
"I wouldn't call it a plummet, but it's definitely cooler weather, cooler than it was Monday night," Somerville said.
The high temperature Wednesday in the Crossroads will likely be in the upper 50s, according to NWS Corpus Christi.