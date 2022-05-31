State transportation officials turned on the much-anticipated traffic signal at Houston Highway and Azalea Street on Tuesday.
In addition to the traffic lights, a crosswalk and lines indicating where to stop were installed and functioning Tuesday.
Mayor Jeff Bauknight urged people to use the crosswalks at the intersection, or risk being fined for jaywalking.
Bauknight stressed that pedestrians will now be required by law to use the crosswalk at the intersection.
“It was great that all three entities — TxDOT, the city and H-E-B — could come together to make a safe crossing at that intersection. We spent almost a million dollars on the intersection,” Bauknight said. “It’s a waste if people won’t use it. It will take a while to change that behavior, but I’m asking the police to step up with ticketing jaywalkers.”
Bauknight said that there’s a gap where people cross at the Jack in the Box across the street from H-E-B, on Houston Highway. He expects to have that foot traffic discouraged and for foot traffic to flow to the safe intersection.
The main H-E-B entrance was originally located at Stoltz Street and Houston Highway. Stoltz was closed off and turned into a cul-de-sac, so that traffic would flow through the Houston Highway and Azalea Street light.
Some 21,000 vehicles travel across the intersection daily.
The project was a joint effort between the city of Victoria, the Texas Department of Transportation and H-E-B.
The city first addressed the issue in 2018, noting that the intersection had been the site of numerous crashes involving pedestrians. At least 13 pedestrians had been struck at the crossing prior to the installation.
Sidewalks also were installed to encourage foot traffic to flow toward the safe crossing.
The city agreed to close the end of Stoltz Street, while state transportation officials installed the signals and H-E-B moved its main Houston Highway entrance to Azalea Street to align with the new traffic signal.
Funding for the project came from the state, the city, and H-E-B.
The state paid for the traffic signal and related pedestrian crossing lights. The city paid for the removal of a portion of the pavement on Stoltz Street and the construction of the cul-de-sac and sidewalk along Azalea Street. H-E-B paid to have the Stoltz entrance closed off and a new entrance paved to the Azalea Street and Houston Highway lights.
