Rosemary Reyes has lived in the Victoria area for a long time.
A week before hurricane Harvey, Reyes purchased a new trailer home where she would move it across town to Callis Street.
When Reyes & her family left hospice, the did not expect to see their home placed on the lot.
Although the home was still standing, the damages started to show themselves as time went on.
From mildew buildup on the walls, floor, and furniture, no insulation and damages to the roof left the house barely feasible for living conditions.
Reyes and Sanchez reached out to relief groups as soon as they could, receiving only a $2500 donation from FEMA at the time.
The couple used the little funds they were awarded to put paneling on the walls and repainting them.
However, it wasn't enough to fix the other damages at hand.
Reyes reached out to as many care group as she could possible during that time but could not receive help due to a couple of reasons.
Due to moving her trailer home to a new location, Reyes was not able to get utilities at the time because of Harvey's impending impact.
She didn't have any proof of living there because there was no paperwork of her paying anything.
Therefore, when she reached out to case managers and hurricane relief groups they all denied her.
"I didn't have running water and electricity because we had to we had to get those paid for to connect to the city water and, you know, get the electricians paid to complete a pole. Notice that we hadn't gone through that yet. So I didn't have any utilities going. So therefore that that just disqualified me from any kind of help.
"If I had just turned my utility water, I could apply if I had just turned my water a week before Hurricane. I could have had a house here. But because I didn't have utilities, they disqualified me".
With her options running out, Reyes even looked into even staying in low income housing that was being built in the area but decided to stay put.
In addition, Winter Storm Erie did not help the living conditions that the couple had to endure.
The snow pilled up on the roof, which made it more warped
In December of last year, a non-profit called Samaritan's Purse was able to find some extra funds to give to Harvey relief after they stopped giving money in 2021.