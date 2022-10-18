A Victoria-based organization seeking to offer a helping hand to people in need is now better equipped to do just that.
The Golden Crescent Long Term Recovery Group acquired and restored a 53-foot trailer with the help of painters, printers and other local partners.
Rick Villa, executive director of the GCLTRG, said his team plans to use the trailer to store and deploy building materials and equipment needed for disaster recovery missions. The recovery group will also allow local nonprofits, faith-based organizations and schools to carry the supplies they need for rebuilding projects.
"If one of our Golden Crescent counties got hit, we would use the trailer to deploy supplies," Villa said.
Following the Long Term Recovery Group's efforts to rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey, Villa realized owning a trailer could boost his organization's capacity to deliver critical equipment.
The trailer, along with some construction materials and equipment, was donated by the Mennonite Disaster Services, a Christian organization serving disaster-stricken communities throughout North America.
"When the Mennonites made it available to us, I wanted it (at the recovery group's warehouse on East Santa Rosa Street) to serve the purpose of being stationary, in case we get another disaster and we to have storage for materials," Villa said.
Nine sponsors from Victoria signed up to support the trailer restoration, Villa said. One of them is A&A Custom Painting, who pressured washed the trailer and painted the exterior red, blue and gray.
Aaron Arangua, owner of A&A and Artisan Home Solutions, said he started working with Villa's group post-Harvey. His heart for the Golden Crescent community inspired him to provide painting and construction services through his two businesses.
"We helped with giving (the trailer) in the proper look for it to be here in this area, because it was in bad shape," Arangua said. "It took us about a week-and-a-half to get it restored."
After A&A completed the tri-color paint scheme, Victoria-based Rapid Printing & Designs posted signage commemorating the various organizations who had contributed to the trailer project.
"We wanted to contribute to something that would help people in the event of a disaster get the things they need," Rapid Printing owner Cory Housworth said.