Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph.