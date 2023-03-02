Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early. Then clearing after midnight. Low 53F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early. Then clearing after midnight. Low 53F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.