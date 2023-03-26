WACO — Former President Donald Trump’s supporters, including the leader of the infamous Branch Davidian sect, say they’re undeterred by his myriad and looming legal issues.
If anything, the troubles make them like Trump more.
(Trump vows retribution at Waco rally: “I am your warrior, I am your justice”)
That much was clear from the reaction to Saturday’s rally in Waco, during which Trump extolled himself as the last thing standing between his followers and the “demonic” forces he claims have taken over the country. Speaking to throngs of fans waving “witch hunt” signs, he decried the legal investigations he faces as political theater and vowed retribution on supporters’ behalf.