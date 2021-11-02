Bi-District
Class 2A
Schulenburg 3, Woodsboro 0
Schulenburg 25 25 25
Woodsboro 21 13 8
Highlights: (S) Kieryn Adams 4 aces, 1 assist, 2 digs; Claire Antosh 4 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs; Jessalyn Gipson 5 kills, 2 digs; Mackenzie Kunschick 10 kills, 2 digs; Kloe Kutac 4 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs; Meredith Magliolo 3 kills; Megan Ohnheiser 1 ace, 1 assist, 4 digs; Tamara Otto 2 aces, 27 assists, 5 digs; Jordan Sommer 1 ace, 1 assist, 8 kills, 8 digs; Harly Zapalac 1 digs. Record: Schulenburg 33-10.
