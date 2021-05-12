Tutus make everything more festive — especially walking, running, riding and paddling.
Tutus and Tennis Shoes, a fundraiser for the Victoria Ballet Theatre, will enable people to get out and walk, run, bicycle or kayak. The event, which caters to both serious competitors and casual participants, will be at 8 a.m. June 5 in Riverside Park, followed by a celebratory brunch at 10:30 a.m. at the PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar.
“The arts are important, specifically, Victoria’s own ballet company,” said Brenda Serrata Tally, artistic director for the Victoria Ballet Theatre. “We are proud to be part of the community, not only by putting on productions of the ‘Nutcracker’ and other full-length ballets that people can come out and watch, but by actively engaging in outreach programs with the Boys and Girls Club and Mid-Coast Family Services. We help at-risk children find their voice in different ways — through dance.”
The fundraiser was originally planned for last year until the pandemic hit. At that point, the ballet theater canceled the event because it could not be held safely.
“We’re excited this year, as all are getting vaccinated and things are opening back up,” Tally said. “The park is beautiful, and this is the perfect way to get outside.”
The money raised by the race will help the ballet theater recover from the pandemic.
“We did OK this year. We were lucky with support from granting organizations and the public, but the number of audience members who could come was limited — the number of people we could put in seats — and that did affect the budget," Tally said. "We hope to recover and hopefully plan for a full season next year, but we need support to do that."
Victoria Ballet Theatre enriches the community by providing people access to the art of dance and dancers a way to showcase their talent, said Kristie Dicken, co-chair of the race, a founding member of the company and board member who used to teach for the ballet theater.
Following in her mother’s footsteps, Kennedy Velasquez, 22, Dicken’s daughter, danced for the theater from age 9 to 18. Velasquez, who began dancing at age 2, teaches for the theater as an artist in residence. She also manages the theater’s social media.
In addition to her dance skills, Velasquez has honed her choreography skills through the ballet theater. She has met choreographers from around the world and across the U.S. through the National Choreography Intensive.
“If she had not participated in the Victoria Ballet Theatre, this would not have happened for her,” Dicken said about her daughter.
From a personal perspective, Velasquez said that dance has taught her life lessons and helped her develop her personality.
“I love dance, but my creative outlet is definitely choreography,” Velasquez said. “It’s how I show passion, love and how I’m feeling emotionally. It gives me a place to state how I feel and what I want to express to the audience.”
Velasquez said dance is a visual art — quite different from the experience of viewing artwork in a museum — that brings young and old communities together. She continued that in these times, the art of dance offers a much-needed distraction for audiences.
“Dance is an eye-opener, something to enjoy and relate to,” Velasquez said.
The 5K race will be chip-timed by AllSports Timing, and top performers will receive medals. The 5K walk, run and ride will be $35 per person while the 1K will be $30 per person. The 4.5 mile kayaking course will be $30 per person. The entry fees include a T-shirt and swag bag for those who register by May 24. Late and day-of registrations will be an option, but the swag will not be guaranteed.
A Kids’ Race for those ages 12 and younger will also be held. Both the 1K and 5K races will cost $15 per child.
During the race, the roads around the park will be blocked off for the safety of the participants, and Victoria Ballet Theatre board members, dancers, parents and volunteers will be along the route to help guide the runners, cheer them on and hand out water at water stations.
The PumpHouse brunch buffet, which will include eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, potatoes, juice, water and tea, will cost $25 per adult and $10 per child age 12 and younger. For those who want an adult beverage, such as a mimosa, a cash bar will be available.
“It will be great fun, and people can participate in so many ways or watch, and join us for brunch afterwards,” Tally said. “I’m just excited. I’m a Victoria native, so I love Victoria and all it has to offer, and Riverside Park is part of that. So we’ll share that with people as they come together to support the ballet.”
