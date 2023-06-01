Friday, June 2
TV
Auto/Motorsports Racing
- IndyCar: Detroit GP practice 2 p.m. Peacock
- Trucks: Toyota 200 qualifying 5 p.m. FS1
- NHRA: New England Nationals qualifying 6:30 p.m. FS1
College Baseball: NCAA Tournament
- Texas Tech vs. UConn 11 a.m. ESPNU
- Army at Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN+
- Ball St. at Kentucky 11 a.m. SECN
- NC State vs. Campbell noon ACCN
- Lipscomb at Clemson noon ESPN+
- Washington vs. Dallas Baptist noon ESPN+
- UNCW vs. Duke noon ESPN+
- Wright St. at Indiana St. noon ESPN+
- Northeastern vs. Maryland noon ESPN+
- Xavier vs. Oregon noon ESPN+
- Samford vs. Southern Miss 1 p.m. ESPN+
- Louisiana vs. Texas 1 p.m. LHN
- Tulane at LSU 2 p.m. ESPNU
- Santa Clara vs. Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN+
- Troy vs. Boston College 2 p.m. ESPN+
- San Jose St. at Stanford 4 p.m. ESPN+
- Florida A&M at Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPN+
- Charlotte at Tennessee 5 p.m. ESPNU
- North Carolina vs. Iowa 6 p.m. ACCN
- Oklahoma vs. East Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN2
- Nicholls at Alabama 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Penn at Auburn 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Rider at Coastal Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Maine at Miami 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Central Connecticut St. at South Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN+
- George Mason at Wake Forest 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Indiana vs. West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Sam Houston St. vs. Oregon St. 7 p.m. ESPN+
- Eastern Illinois at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. SECN
- Arizona vs. TCU 8 p.m. ESPNU
- Cal St.-Fullerton vs Texas A&M 9 p.m. ESPN2
Junior College Baseball
- NJCAA Championship 8 p.m. ESPN+
Major League Baseball
- Milwaukee at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m. Apple TV+
- LA Angels at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
- Seattle at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW
- Cleveland at Minnesota 7:10 p.m. Apple TV+
- NY Yankees at LA Dodgers 9:10 p.m. MLBN
- Baltimore at San Francisco 9:15 p.m. MLBN
Golf
- PGA Tour: The Memorial 6 a.m. ESPN+
- EPGA: European Open 6 a.m. GOLF
- LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open 10 a.m. GOLF
- PGA Tour: The Memorial 1 p.m. GOLF
- Champions Tour: Principal Charity Classic 2:30 p.m. GOLF
Soccer
- CONCACAF Women U20: Costa Rica vs. USA 5 p.m. FS2
- Canadian Premier: Pacific vs. Vancouver FC 9 p.m. FS2
Softball: NCAA CWS
- Elimination Game 6 p.m. ESPN
- Elimination Game 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Tennis
- French Open 7 a.m. BSSW
- French Open noon TENNIS