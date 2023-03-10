Sunday, March 12
Auto Racing
- NASCAR Cup: United Rentals Work United 500 2:30 p.m. FOX
College Baseball
- Manhattan at Texas noon LHN
Baseball: Spring Training
- Tampa Bay vs. NY Mets 12:10 p.m. MLBN
College Basketball: Men
- Ivy League Championship 11 a.m. ESPN2
- Atlantic 10 Championship noon CBS
- SEC Championship noon ESPN
- American Championship 2:15 p.m. ESPN
- Big Ten Championship 2:30 p.m. CBS
- College Basketball: Women
- Northeast Tournament 11 a.m. ESPNU
- Big 12 Tournament 4 p.m. ESPN2
- CUSA Tournament 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
NBA
- NBA: Oklahoma City at San Antonio 6 p.m. BSSW
- NBA: New York at LA Lakers 8 p.m. ESPN
XFL
- Arlington at St. Louis 3 p.m. ESPN2
- Vegas at D.C. 7:00p.m. ESPN2
Golf
- 2023 Players Championship 12:00p.m. NBC
NHL
- Boston at Detroit 12:30 p.m. TNT
- NY Rangers at Pittsburgh 3 p.m. TNT
Rodeo
- RodeoHouston: Super Shootout 4 p.m. BSSW+
- RodeoHouston: Super Shootout Wrap 11 p.m. BSSW
Soccer
- Serie A: Lecce vs. Torino 6:30 a.m. Paramount+
- La Liga: Mallorca vs. Real Sociedad 8 a.m. ESPN+
- Serie A: Cremonese vs. Fiorentina 9 a.m. Paramount+
- English Premier: West Ham United vs. Aston Villa 9 a.m. USA
- English Premier: Manchester United vs. Southampton 9 a.m. Peacock
- English Premier: Fulham vs. Arsenal 9 a.m. Peacock
- La Liga: Elche vs. Real Valladolid 9:15 a.m. ESPN+
- La Liga: Sevilla vs. Almería 10:15 a.m. ESPN+
- Serie A: Roma vs. Sassuolo noon Paramount+
- English Premier: Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 11:30 a.m. NBC
- La Liga: Celta de Vigo vs. Rayo Vallecano 11:30 a.m. ESPN+
- La Liga: Villarreal vs. Real Betis 12:30 p.m. ESPN+
- Serie A: Juventus vs. Sampdoria 2:45 p.m. Paramount+
- La Liga: Athletic Club vs. Barcelona 3 p.m. ESPN+
- Argentina Primera División: Racing Club vs. Sarmiento 3 p.m. Paramount+
- Argentina Primera División: River Plate vs. Godoy Cruz 5:15p.m. Paramount+
- Argentina Primera División: Estudiantes vs. Huracán 5:15 p.m. Paramount+
- Argentina Primera División: Banfield vs. Boca Juniors 7:30 p.m. Paramount+
- Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs. Tijuana 8:05 p.m. FS2
College Softball
- Wisconsin vs. Alabama 9:30 a.m. LHN
- Texas St. at Texas 3 p.m. LHN