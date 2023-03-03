Sunday, March 5

High School Athletics

  • Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Auto Racing

  • Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix 9 a.m. ESPN
  • IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 11 a.m. NBC
  • NASCAR Cup: Pennzoil 400 2:30 p.m. FOX

College Baseball

  • Louisville vs. Michigan 11 a.m. AT&T-SW
  • West Virginia at Richmond 11 a.m. ESPN+
  • Miami at Florida 11 a.m. SECN
  • Austin Peay at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPN+
  • Georgia Tech at Georgia 2 p.m. SECN
  • TCU vs. Rice 3 p.m. AT&T-SW
  • Army at Kansas St. 4 p.m.
  • Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
  • Baseball: MLB Spring Training
  • Miami vs Boston 12:05 p.m. MLBN
  • College Basketball: Men
  • Houston at Memphis 11 a.m. CBS
  • Maryland at Penn State 11 a.m. BTN
  • Illinois at Purdue 11:30 a.m. FOX
  • Big South Championship noon ESPN2
  • Nebraska at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN
  • MVC Championship 1 p.m. CBS
  • Patriot League Semifinal 1 p.m. CBSSN
  • South Florida at Wichita St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
  • SMU at Cincinnati 1 p.m. ESPN+
  • ASUN Championship 2 p.m. ESPN2
  • Patriot League Semifinal 3 p.m. CBSSN
  • SoCon Semifinal 3 p.m. ESPNU
  • Michigan at Indiana 3:30 p.m. CBS
  • SoCon Semifinal 5:30 p.m. ESPNews
  • Northwestern at Rutgers 6:30 p.m. BTN
  • Wisconsin at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women

  • Atlantic 10 Tournament 11 a.m. ESPNU
  • ACC Tournament noon ESPN
  • Big East Tournament 2 p.m. FS1
  • SEC Tournament 2 p.m. ESPN
  • Big Ten Tournament 4 p.m. ESPN
  • Big East Tournament 4:30 p.m. FS1
  • NBA
  • Phoenix at Dallas noon ABC
  • Golden State at LA Lakers 2:30 p.m. ABC
  • San Antonio at Houston 6 p.m. AT&T-SW
  • San Antonio at Houston 6 p.m. BSSW
  • New York at Boston 6:30 p.m. ESPN
  • Memphis at LA Clippers 9 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football: XFL

  • St. Louis at D.C. noon FX
  • Orlando at Arlington 3 p.m. FX
  • San Antonio at Houston 7 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

  • PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational 11:30 a.m. GOLF
  • PGA: Puerto Rico Open 1:30 p.m. GOLF
  • PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational 1:30 p.m. NBC
  • Champions: Cologuard Classic 3:30 p.m. GOLF
  • LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship 8:30 p.m. GOLF

NHL

  • Tampa Bay at Carolina 2 p.m. TNT
  • Detroit at Philadelphia 5 p.m. NHLN
  • Rodeo
  • RodeoHouston: Super Series II Wrap 11 p.m. BSSW

Soccer

  • Serie A: Spezia vs. Hellas Verona 5:30 a.m. Paramount+
  • La Liga: Real Valladolid vs. Espanyol 7 a.m. ESPN+
  • English Premier: Nottingham Forest vs. Everton 8 a.m. USA
  • Serie A: Sampdoria vs. Salernitana 8 a.m. Paramount+
  • Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hertha BSC 8:30 a.m. ESPN+
  • La Liga: Barcelona vs. Valencia 9:15 a.m. ESPN+
  • English Premier: Liverpool vs. Manchester United 10:30 a.m. USA
  • Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 10:30 a.m. ESPN+
  • Serie A: Internazionale vs. Lecce 11 a.m. Paramount+
  • La Liga: Rayo Vallecano vs. Athletic Club 11:30 a.m. ESPN+
  • English Premier: Southampton vs. Leicester City 11:30 a.m. NBC
  • Serie A: Roma vs. Juventus 1:45 p.m. Paramount+
  • La Liga: Real Betis vs. Real Madrid 2 p.m. ESPN+
  • Argentina Primera División: Gimnasia La Plata vs. Colón 2 p.m. Paramount+
  • Argentina Primera División: Independiente vs. Instituto 2 p.m. Paramount+
  • Argentina Primera División: Huracán vs. San Lorenzo 4:15 p.m. Paramount+
  • Argentina Primera División: Talleres Córdoba vs. Vélez Sarsfield 6:30 p.m. Paramount+
  • Argentina Primera División: Tigre vs. Argentinos Juniors 6:30 p.m. Paramount+

College Softball

  • Sam Houston St. at Baylor 12:30 p.m. ESPN+
  • Louisiana at Texas 12:30 p.m. LHN
  • Texas A&M at Baylor 3 p.m. ESPN+