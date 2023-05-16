Wednesday, May 17, 2023
TV
Auto Racing
- IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 practice 11 a.m. Peacock
College Baseball
- Texas: Game Plan with David Pierce 7 p.m. LHN
MLB
- Pittsburgh at Detroit 12:10 p.m. MLBN
- NY Yankees at Toronto 6:07 p.m. Amazon Prime
- Seattle at Boston 6:10 p.m. MLBN
- Tampa Bay at NY Mets 6:10 p.m. MLBN
- Chicago Cubs at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
- Atlanta at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW
- Cleveland at Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. MLBN
NBA
- G1: Miami at Boston 7:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer
- UEFA Champions: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City 2 p.m. CBS
- MLS: D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union 6:30 p.m. FS1
- MLS: Vancouver vs. FC Dallas 7:30 p.m. Apple TV+
- MLS: Houston vs. Minnesota United 7:30 p.m. Apple TV+
- MLS: Austin vs. Seattle 9:30 p.m. Apple TV+
Tennis
- Italian Open 6 a.m. TENNIS
- Italian Open noon TENNIS