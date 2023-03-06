Twitter once again broke down Monday.
Beginning around noon, users on the social media platform were unable to view links and images, and publishers — including The Inquirer — weren’t able to display or embed tweets in stories on their websites. Some Twitter users also reported issues logging into the service.
According to Downdetector, a third-party monitoring service, the issues began cropping up around 11:50 a.m. Eastern. Twitter acknowledged the issue in a statement, citing changes the company made Monday morning.
“We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences,” the company said. “We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”
Most of the issues appeared to be fixed by about 12:50 p.m..
Twitter has repeatedly suffered reliability issues since it was taken over by billionaire Elon Musk, who has cut more than half the company’s staff after financing its purchase for a reported $44 billion. In February alone, the company experienced at least four widespread outages, compared to nine in all of 2022, according to the New York Times.
The last issues come a week after the company laid off more than 200 employees, including Twitter Blue head Esther Crawford and newsletter app Revue’s Martijn de Kuijper.
It’s unclear what specific changes Twitter attempted to make Monday. The company, which no longer has a media relations department, could not be reached for comment.
___
©2023 The Philadelphia Inquirer, LLC. Visit at inquirer.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.