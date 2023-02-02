Magi Jo Cantu has had some grand times at the Victoria Livestock Show. The 14-year-old from Inez has shown the grand champion market goats twice.
In past years, that would mean that her goat showing days in the Crossroads had come to an end.
"But since they changed the rule, I'm going to go back, showing goats over there," Magi Jo said.
Joining her at the Victoria Community Center is Hooey, a fine and upstanding goat who is around a year old.
Magi Jo may have a history of success with goats, but she isn't resting on her laurels. Over the years, she's evolved how she works with her animals.
"I definitely have to say, I work my animals harder," she said. "Like I run them more just to get the right body shape that I want and everything."
Magi Jo's mother, Crystal Cantu, has seen her daughter's growth first-hand.
"She's matured, and you could tell that in her animals this year," she said. "She's put in a lot more work." Cantu said she never needs to remind her daughter about her responsibilities in the barn.
"She always worked hard, but this year, she has the passion," Cantu said.
Magi Jo will also show in the market lamb competition. She's shown goats four times in Victoria, and she used to show steers. But there's something about goats, which Magi Jo said are a great species for an intermediate kid to start on.
"I love steers, but I guess goats — that's more my way to go," Magi Jo said. "I enjoy them way more because I have time to do other things," like playing sports.
But make no mistake, her biggest time commitment is to her animals. The two-time market goat grand champion said anyone thinking of showing a goat needs to work hard with their animals.
"Make sure you're taking care of them, always have fresh water, hay," she said. "Basics. Basics matter."