Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.