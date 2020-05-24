In yet another COVID-19-induced first, some members of the U.S. House will designate colleagues to vote in their place this coming week as Congress takes up more legislation to address the pandemic.
As of Sunday morning, 18 members – all Democrats – submitted letters to the U.S. House clerk appointing a fellow Democratic member to vote in his or her place. Four Texans – U.S. Reps. Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen, Eddie Bernice Johnson of Dallas, Marc Veasey of Fort Worth and Filemon Vela of Brownsville – were included in that group.
Gonzalez designated a neighboring Texan, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, as his proxy. Johnson named U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Veasey appointed U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia and Vela empowered U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona.
Texas reports 54,509 cases and 1,506 deaths
Texas officials are expected to release the latest number of people testing positive for the coronavirus Sunday. The state reported 1,060 more cases of the new coronavirus Saturday, an increase of about 2% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 54,509. Ward County reported its first case Saturday; over 85% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 10,526, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 8,477 cases. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.
The state has reported 26 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,506 – an increase of about 2% from Friday. Harris County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 217 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Saturday, 1,688 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 110 patients from Friday. At least 870,935 tests have been conducted.
Immigrant detention center infects more than 25% of residents
An outbreak at a recently opened immigrant detention center outside of Abilene has left more than one-quarter of its residents infected with COVID-19, the El Paso Times reported Saturday.
The outbreak at the Bluebonnet Detention Center in rural West Texas is the second-largest among the nation’s 49 immigration detention centers that have seen positive cases.
The center, originally meant to be a state prison, opened just before Christmas and is run by Management and Training Corp., or MTC, and houses 417 men and women. Of those, 111 have tested positive, along with six of the center’s 118 staff members, the newspaper reported.
Previous detention center outbreaks have led to strained relations between local leaders and private contractors in Texas. Earlier this month, Frio County commissioners demanded answers from officials with the GEO Group after the virus took hold at the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall, south of San Antonio.
Houston Museum of Fine Arts first major museum to reopen
Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts will reopen Saturday, becoming the nation’s first major art museum to do so since the coronavirus pandemic began, Texas Monthly reports. Among the planned safety measures are required masks for visitors older than 2, temperature checks, and museum staff opening and closing all doors. The 300,000-square-foot building will be open to 900 visitors at a time, or 25% of its capacity, and 6 feet of social distancing will be enforced, according to Texas Monthly.
