The UHV men's and women's soccer teams announced their 2023 schedules on Wednesday.
The UHV men will open their 16-match regular season at home on Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. against Texas Wesleyan before facing Southwest Assemblies of God University on Sept. 2.
Red River Athletic Conference play will kick off on Sept. 14 when the men welcome Texas College for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The regular season will close on Oct. 28 when UHV hosts Texas A&M-San Antonio.
The women will take the field for the first of 18 regular season matches on Aug. 31 when they host Texas Wesleyan at 1 p.m. They will close the opening week against Southwest Assemblies of God on Sept. 2.
The women will open Red River Athletic Conference play at home on Sept. 14 against Texas College and Sept. 16 against Jarvis Christian.
For full schedules from both the UHV men and women, visit Advosports.com