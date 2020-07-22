University of Houston-Victoria softball coach Lindsey Ortiz today announced the signing of 2020 Fort Bend Travis graduate Madysin Leighton to the University of Houston-Victoria softball team.
Leighton of Richmond, earned first team all-district honors and all-area honors as a sophomore and junior in the outfield. She was also lettered in academics all four years in high school and was named academic all-district as a sophomore and junior.
“I chose to attend UHV because it’s close to home and I really like the environment that UHV provides for students,” said Leighton.
Leighton plans to study psychology while attending UHV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.