“This program gives students a chance to apply what they’re learning in school and to think about whether this career path could be right for them,” said City of Victoria Training and Development Specialist Sarah Parsons. “For the City, it’s a great way to start building relationships that could lead to full-time job opportunities for these students.”
Eunice Adu-Gyamfi interned with Human Resources, working with Parsons on the City’s internal training and development programs. Adu-Gyamfi helped to develop the City’s new in-house leadership academy, including the schedule and awards, and also helped to design a new mentorship program. Adu-Gyamfi plans to continue interning with the City during the summer.
Haley Roberts interned with the Municipal Court, where she focused on community outreach and engagement. Roberts created a yearly social media calendar for the Municipal Court that includes seasonal and partnered content. She also represented the court at outreach events and researched new events for court staff to attend.
“The City’s partnership with UHV has been very beneficial,” said Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah, who hosted a UHV intern for the second time this spring. “This is our chance to provide students with the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skill set and give them hands on-experience learning about the inner workings of local government.”
At the end of the semester, each of the interns gave a presentation to their supervisors and the City Manager’s Office about what they learned.
To learn more about job opportunities with the City of Victoria, visit www.victoriatx.gov/apply.